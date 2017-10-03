Aurora Man Ran Woman Over With Pickup After Argument

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bond was set at $2 million for a man facing several felony charges for allegedly running a relative over with a pickup late Saturday after a domestic argument in west suburban Aurora.

Shortly before midnight, 25-year-old Edgar Alejandro Cruz-Gonzalez got into an argument with a woman to whom he is related at a “small gathering” in the basement of a home in the 1000 block of Lebanon Street, according to Aurora police. He stormed out of the house and the woman followed, yelling for him to stop.

Cruz-Gonzalez, who lives in Aurora, got into his pickup, backed out of the driveway and started driving north, police said. The 39-year-old woman jumped in front of the truck to try to keep him from leaving.

Cruz-Gonzalez then “accelerated and ran her over, apparently on purpose,” police said. The woman was knocked to the ground and dragged about 10 feet before the truck stopped.

She was taken to a hospital with injuries that were critical, but did not appear to be life-threatening, police said. She was later transferred to another hospital.

Cruz-Gonzalez stayed at the scene after the crash and was taken into custody, police said.

He has been charged with felony counts of attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; as well as misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and DUI. He was also cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Police did not specify the relationship between Cruz-Gonzalez and the victim “because doing so would identify the victim of a crime.”

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 13 in St. Charles, according to Kane County sheriff’s office records.