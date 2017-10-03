Bears’ Danny Trevathan Has Suspension Reduced To 1 Game

(CBS) Upon appeal, Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan has had his suspension reduced to one game for his brutal helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers receiver Davante Adams in Green Bay’s 35-14 win on Thursday night, the NFL announced Tuesday. Trevathan was originally suspended for two games.
Trevathan will miss the Bears’ game against the Vikings on Monday at Soldier Field, then be eligible to return when they face the Ravens the following week.
Trevathan insisted he wasn’t acting maliciously when he hit Adams, who lay motionless on the field and had to be taken to the hospital. Trevathan drew a personal-foul penalty on the play.
“You never wish that on nobody,” Trevathan said after the game. “You never want to see that. But this game is physical and it happens. Hopefully (the NFL) can see my half of it.”