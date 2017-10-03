Christiana Duarte, Sister Of White Sox Minor Leaguer Mikey Duarte, Reportedly Killed In Las Vegas Mass Shooting

(CBS) The deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas late Sunday night hit home for the White Sox.
Christiana Duarte, the 22-year-old sister of White Sox prospect Mikey Duarte, was among those killed at the Route 91 Harvest festival, according to the Daily Breeze. The White Sox didn’t confirm her death but did tell the Chicago Tribune that they’ve been in contact with the Duarte family to offer support and any resources.
Ariel Romero, Mikey Duarte’s girlfriend, was also injured, according to the Daily Breeze.
The 23-year-old Mikey Duarte was selected by the White Sox in the 23rd round of the amateur draft last June and played for their rookie ball team. Duarte attended UC Irvine, and his sister was from Torrance, Calif., according to the report.