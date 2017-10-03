Cubs Have 4 Of Top 14 Best-Selling MLB Jerseys

(CBS) Nearly a year removed from a World Series championship, the Cubs continue to boast some of the game’s most popular young stars.
Chicago has four of the top 14 best-selling jerseys in MLB, according to figures released by the league Tuesday. That included third baseman Kris Bryant at No. 2 overall and first baseman Anthony Rizzo at No. 3. Bryant had the best-selling jersey for the past two years but was knocked off his perch by slugging Yankees rookie outfielder Aaron Judge, who hit 52 homers this season.
Cubs infielder Javier Baez checked in a No. 10, while outfielder Kyle Schwarber ranked No. 14.
1. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
2. Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs
3. Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs
4. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
5. Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals
6. Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
7. Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals
8. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
9. Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians
10. Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs
11. Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers
12. Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
13. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
14. Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs
15. Gary Sánchez, New York Yankees
16. Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
17. Dustin Pedroia, Boston Red Sox
18. Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
19. Noah Syndergaard, New York Mets
20. Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies