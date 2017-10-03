Cubs’ Kris Bryant, Wife ‘Heartbroken’ Over Vegas Shooting

(CBS) — Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and wife, Jessica, took to social media to express their sadness about the mass shooting in their hometown of Las Vegas.
Kris posted on Twitter: “Heartbroken to see what has happened in my hometown. Grateful that my family & friends are safe. Thoughts and prayers to all those affected.”
Jessica Bryant posted a message on Instagram, saying her “heart is broken” and urged Las Vegas resident to donate blood.
My heart is broken. I have been up all night in pure shock not knowing what to say or think. I am praying for our home and community. Waiting to hear from loved ones was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, but beyond thankful our family and friends who were there are home safely today. I can’t imagine what the city of Las Vegas is feeling right now. What I do know is, being born and raised in Las Vegas….our community is strong and resilient. I’m asking everyone PLEASE go donate blood today and throughout the week. My deepest condolences to the families and friends of everyone who has lost someone in this senseless act. My thoughts and prayers are back home today💛
Both Kris and Jessica are Las Vegas natives and still have family in the Nevada community. They married in January in Las Vegas after meeting while they were in high school in Las Vegas.