Cubs’ Kris Bryant, Wife ‘Heartbroken’ Over Vegas Shooting

(CBS) — Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and wife, Jessica, took to social media to express their sadness about the mass shooting in their hometown of Las Vegas.

Kris posted on Twitter: “Heartbroken to see what has happened in my hometown. Grateful that my family & friends are safe. Thoughts and prayers to all those affected.”

Jessica Bryant posted a message on Instagram, saying her “heart is broken” and urged Las Vegas resident to donate blood.

Both Kris and Jessica are Las Vegas natives and still have family in the Nevada community.  They married in January in Las Vegas after meeting while they were in high school in Las Vegas.

