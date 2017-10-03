Guns: No Clear Consensus

(CBS) – WBBM Newsradio asked Chicagoans whether they think stricter gun control laws would make a difference.

The unscientific call-in poll results: About 63 percent were against stricter gun control, about 37 percent for it.

WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

A lot of callers said — some in so many words — that guns don’t kill people; people kill people.

Another caller says we need to stop talking about the heroism of people on the scene of mass shootings.

“Yes, these are wonderful things,” Stan of New Lenox says. “But we need to start showing the mutilated bodies. Otherwise, you never drive the message home.”

Others questioned whether tougher gun laws would even work.

A few said: Enforce the current laws.

Some thought the Second Amendment was under attack.

“The first thing every dictatorship does is, they disarm the population. And following close on the heels of that is genocide,” Mark of Niles says.

John of Fox Lake wants Congress to fix things.

“I think they should take all the senators and congressmen — the Democrats and the Republicans — and say, ‘You’ve got 30 days to work out some kind of gun legislation. And don’t come out of this room until it’s done.'”