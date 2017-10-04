County Gets Nearly $2M Grant For Bail Reform Efforts

(CBS) — Cook County has received a nearly $2 million grant to support its bail reform efforts.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports from the Loop.
Julia Stasch, President of the John D. And Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, says Cook County was given the $1.85 million Justice Challenge Grant for comprehensive programs to reduce the number of people held in jail as they await trial.
Chief Cook County Judge Tim Evans says the courts how have guidelines that allow most non-violent defendants to go free without posting cash bond.
But County Board President Toni Preckwinkle says there’s more work to do because many minorities stay behind bars while waiting on their cases.