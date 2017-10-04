Cubs Claim RHP Luke Farrell Off Waivers From Reds

(CBS) In non-playoff news, the Cubs on Wednesday claimed right-hander Luke Farrell off waivers from the Reds.
In a corresponding move, Chicago has designated right-hander Felix Pena for assignment.
The 26-year-old Farrell had a 5.54 ERA in 10 appearances across 13 innings for the Royals and Reds this season. He made his big league debut on July 1 for the Royals, who then designated him for assignment three weeks later. He was then traded to the Dodgers and claimed by the Reds before his move to the Cubs.
Farrell had a 4.78 ERA in 116 2/3 innings at Triple-A. The Royals selected him in the sixth round of the 2013 amateur draft.
Luke Farrell is the son of Red Sox manager John Farrell and the brother of Cubs area scout Shane Farrell and former Cubs minor leaguer Jeremy Farrell.
Pena, 27, had a 5.24 ERA in 25 appearances for the Cubs this season.