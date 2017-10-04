Manhunt On For Plainfield Carjacking Suspect

(CBS) – A manhunt was underway Wednesday evening in connection with an armed carjacking that occurred in southwest suburban Plainfield earlier in the day.
Chopper 2 observed police searching in far southwest suburban Earlville. Two nearby schools cancelled all extracurricular activities.
Police say they are looking for a man they identified as Lowell Ambler, after the Plainfield carjacking victim gave authorities a description of the suspect.
Plainfield police say a motorist told them a stranger asked for a ride and then produced a handgun and demanded his 2005 Hyundai. The suspect fled in the vehicle. It was later found in Earville, a community in LaSalle County.
Police zeroed in on Ambler, 46, who was the subject of an earlier alert about a fugitive at large. State police were seeking Ambler in connection with the theft of a truck.
The Ottawa-based publication The Times says Ambler is a former county deputy.