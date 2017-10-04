Motorist Dead After Metra Train Strikes Vehicle On Northwest Side

(CBS) — “Extensive delays” are expected on Metra’s Union Pacific-Northwest line in the wake of a fatal train-vehicle collision on the Northwest Side Wednesday afternoon.
UP-NW train 650, scheduled to arrive at Ogilvie Station at 4:59 p.m., struck a vehicle about 4:50 p.m. near Nagle and Northwest Highway, according to an alert on Metra’s website.
All inbound and outbound train movement has been halted on the line near the Gladstone Park Station at Austin and Northwest Highway.
The Chicago Fire Department was on the scene about 5 p.m. responding to the crash, Fire Media Affairs Director Larry Langford said. A 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, CFD tweeted.
No passengers were injured, and no one else was in the vehicle, the department said.
The duration of the delays are unknown, “extensive delays are expected,” according to Metra. The CTA is honoring Metra tickets.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)