‘Safe Haven’ Success Story

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) – A young girl who started life as an abandoned baby a decade ago returned Wednesday to West Suburban Medical Center, where her biological mother placed her with staff.
Aidan Jane, now 10, is an example of a baby who was surrendered under the Illinois “Safe Haven” law that allows mothers to safely leave their infants at designated locations — and not face criminal charges.
A.J.’s birth mom was not penalized for dropping her newborn at the hospital.
This type of legislation has saved more than 3,300 infants nationwide — 112 in Illinois alone.