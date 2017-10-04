Man Pulled From Lake Michigan Near Adler Planetarium

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was pulled from Lake Michigan near the Adler Planetarium on Wednesday afternoon.
About 1 p.m., authorities rescued the 24-year-old man from the water in the 900 block of East Solidarity Drive, according to Chicago Police.
He was taken to Mercy Hospital in critical condition, police said.
It was not immediately clear how the man ended up in the lake.
