2 Killed, 9 Wounded In Wednesday Gun Violence Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed and at least nine other people were wounded in shootings Wednesday on the Chicago’s South and West sides.

A 33-year-old man was fatally shot about 6:45 p.m. in the West Side Austin neighborhood. He was shot in the chest by a person walking nearby in the 1400 block of North Leclaire Avenue. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The man’s identity has not been released, pending notification of his family.

The shooter ran away toward the 1300 block of North Laramie Avenue and was pursued by officers to La Follette Park where a weapon was recovered, police said. Officers searched the park’s field house for the suspect with a K-9 unit, but the suspect was not found.

Less than an hour earlier, a 43-year-old man was killed in a separate Austin neighborhood shooting. Officers responded at 6:13 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 1000 block of North Long and found the man unresponsive in a gangway. He had a gunshot wound to the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. His name has not been released.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened at 11:48 p.m. in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. A 19-year-old man was walking in the 5000 block of South Indiana when a black vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, striking him multiple times in both legs, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 10:10 p.m., a 24-year-old man was driving in the 3900 block of West Grenshaw in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side when someone shot at his vehicle, which then crashed into two parked cars, police said. The man was shot in the knee and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the abdomen about 7 p.m. while he was standing on a corner in the first block of West 110th Street in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where condition was stabilized.

About 3:45 p.m., two men heard gunfire and felt pain while they were walking in the 1300 block of South Homan in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said. A 19-year-old man was struck in the forearm and taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital. A 22-year-old man was shot in the hand and took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 17-year-old boy was shot at 3:19 p.m. in front of a Brighton Park neighborhood home on the Southwest Side. He was standing in front of a home in the 3100 block of West 38th Street when someone fired shots from a red SUV, police said. A bullet ricocheted off the home’s wall and struck the boy in the neck. He was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

About 10:45 a.m., a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg while he was standing on a corner in the 3000 block of West Roosevelt in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Earlier Wednesday morning, a 22-year-old man was wounded in a Little Village neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side. He was shot in the upper left leg at 9:25 a.m. in the 4100 block of West 29th Street, police said. The man took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. The victim was not cooperating with investigators and the circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

The day’s first shooting happened about 12:20 a.m. in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. A 22-year-old man was involved in the argument with someone he knows in the 7600 block of South Eggleston when the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

On Tuesday, two men were killed and at least eight other people were wounded in shootings on the city’s South and West sides.

