Cubs’ Kris Bryant’s Future Sister-In-Law, Friends Safe After Being At Scene Of Las Vegas Massacre

(CBS) Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant’s future sister-in-law and some friends were among those who fled from the scene of the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas late Sunday night, he said.

A native of Las Vegas, Bryant indicated the fiancée of his wife’s brother and others he knew were safe.

Bryant has been in contact with Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper, a friend and fellow Las Vegas native, about what they can do to help.

“It’s been tough,” Bryant said Thursday at Nationals Park, a day before the Cubs opened against the Nationals in the National League Division Series. “Obviously with Bryce over there too, we’ve kind of been talking. We play baseball for a living, but there’s way more important things. We’re definitely doing all we can to help. This offseason, I know I’ll be doing all I can. I was born and raised in Vegas, and there’s actually people that live outside the city in Vegas. It’s not just people downtown at the Strip. It’s been really touching to see the community come together like that, the response from everybody. People want to help. They have way too much blood being donated, which is unbelievable, just to see how many people can come together when we need it.”

Gunman Stephen Paddock killed 58 people while firing from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel casino on the Las Vegas Strip, and around 500 more were injured amid the chaos at a country music festival that 22,000 were attending. Paddock took his own life.

“My soon-to-be sister-in-law was there and running right in the crowd,” Bryant said. “A lot of friends, man. I’ve heard a lot of stories, about some friends thankfully, they weren’t hurt in it. But so many people were hurt, and it’s sad to think that some people’s kids and parents and uncles aren’t going to be there anymore. It’s just sad.”