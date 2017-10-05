Joniak: Adjustments, Pre-Snap Reads Crucial For Bears’ Mitchell Trubisky

By Jeff Joniak —

(CBS) The Bears (1-3) host the Vikings (2-2) on Monday night. Here are my observations leading into the game.

— It’s hard to slow down the public momentum of a brand-new, yet untarnished shiny rookie quarterback. I’ve been hearing from Bears fans since draft night in April, and they all asked the same question: “How soon will Trubisky play?” The time has come. Awaiting him are the Vikings on Monday night at Solider Field. It’s an electric matchup, what with a star-studded defense engineered by south suburban-born and raised Vikings coach Mike Zimmer going after fresh NFL quarterback meat.

— Count me among those intrigued to see how the offense operates with Trubisky at the controls, given his skill set. We all like the mobility, the energy and hopefully the continued accuracy by which he targets receivers. How much command of the offense does he truly have? How comfortable is he dissecting the Vikings defense pre-snap and post-snap? How ready is he to make adjustments? These are only a few of the many questions Trubisky and the rest of the Bears offense will need to answer.

— I say that because the Bears turnovers must stop. The dropped passes must stop. The inopportune penalties must stop. The negative runs the Bears have had in the first month must stop as well. With 10 days between games, the Bears need to come out and play with some fire and efficiency against a visiting Vikings team that traditionally struggles at Soldier Field.

— The Bears will be without Nick Kwiatkoski (chest) and Danny Trevathan (suspension) at inside linebacker, but I still feel the position is in capable hands with sure-tackling run stopper Christian Jones and the instinctive John Timu as the starting duo.

— While the Vikings own an outstanding run defense, the unit had a difficult time bringing down Bears running back Jordan Howard last season. Against the Lions last week, the Vikings struggled at times to deal with Ameer Abdullah, who rushed for 94 yards on 20 carries before an ankle injury popped up in the fourth quarter. Linval Joseph is outstanding up front against the run for the Vikings, and they have terrific hit and run linebackers. I still feel the Bears can get enough push up front and open gaps for Howard and Tarik Cohen to gobble up some ground and move the chains.

Jeff Joniak is the play-by-play announcer for the Bears broadcasts on WBBM Newsradio 780 & 105.9 FM. Follow him on Twitter @JeffJoniak.