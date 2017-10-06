Farewell To AOL Instant Messenger

CHICAGO (CBS) — Before there was social media, even before texting, there was AOL Instant Messenger (AIM) .
In the 1990s, AIM was THE way computer users communicated instantly. However, AIM was largely a desktop application and never was able to move into the mobile space, where Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter and What’s App reign now.
So, on Dec. 15, AOL will pull the plug on AIM.
So say goodbye to your Buddy Lists, people.
“AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed. As a result we’ve made the decision that we will be discontinuing AIM effective December 15, 2017,” AOL said in a statement, posted on a blog called AIM Memories.