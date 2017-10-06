Alderman Wants Safety Netting At Both Chicago Ballparks To Exceed Standards

CHICAGO (CBS) — The chairman of the Chicago City Council Finance Committee wants both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox to exceed the standards set by Major League Baseball: for safety netting at ballparks.
The Cubs have already said they plan to extend safety netting at least 30 feet. The White Sox have yet to say anything publicly.
A statement from the office of Ald. Ed Burke, 14th, the chairman of the council finance committee says the Chicago Cubs and White Sox have pledged to extend protective netting by opening day 2018.
Last month a young girl was injured by a line drive at Yankee Stadium.
The statement quotes Burke saying with gross revenues of nearly $10 billion in 2016, Major League Baseball can afford to make this investment in ensuring the safety of its fans.
Burke’s resolution also calls on the Cubs and White Sox to reconsider policies that hold them harmless from liability.