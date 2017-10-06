SWAT Team Called After Man Barricades Himself In Home In Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A SWAT team was called after a man barricaded himself inside a Gresham neighborhood home Friday afternoon on the South Side.
Officers called to a domestic disturbance about 12:45 p.m. arrived in the 7800 block of South Lowe to find that a man had barricaded himself inside a home, according to Chicago Police.
A SWAT team was called to the scene, where the investigation was ongoing, police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)