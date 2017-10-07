Bears CB Marcus Cooper Questionable, OLB Willie Young Doubtful Vs. Vikings

(CBS) Bears cornerback Marcus Cooper is experiencing back spasms and has been ruled as questionable for Monday’s primetime contest with the Vikings, head coach John Fox announced Saturday at Halas Hall. Linebackers Willie Young (tricep) and Nick Kwiatkoski (chest) are both doubtful to play.
Cooper has been a part of a three-man rotation at cornerback, working alongside Kyle Fuller and Prince Amukamara. The absence of Kwiatkoski would come as Danny Trevathan is suspended for a hit in the Week 4 loss to the Packers.
Young was limited in practice on Thursday and was held out Friday and Saturday. Fox declined to shed light to Young’s status moving forward.
The Vikings have injury issues of their own, with quarterback Sam Bradford’s status uncertain for Monday night.