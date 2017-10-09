LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Christopher Columbus Statue In Little Italy Defaced Again On Columbus Day

Filed Under: Christopher Columbus, Little Italy, statue, vandalism

CHICAGO (CBS) — In the second act of vandalism in three days, a statue of Christopher Columbus was found defaced in the Little Italy neighborhood on Columbus Day.

Red paint was splattered on the statue in Arrigo Park, at 801 S. Loomis St.

columbus statue vandalism 1 Christopher Columbus Statue In Little Italy Defaced Again On Columbus Day

Someone splattered red paint on the Christopher Columbus statue in Arrigo Park in Chicago on Columbus Day. (Photo supplied to CBS)

The words “mass murderer” and “decolonise” [sic] were spray painted on the sidewalk next to the statue.

columbus statue vandalism 2 Christopher Columbus Statue In Little Italy Defaced Again On Columbus Day

Vandals spray painted “mass murderer” and “decolonise” [sic] on the sidewalk next to the statue of Christopher Columbus in Arrigo Park on Columbus Day. (Photo supplied to CBS)

City workers removed the graffiti Monday morning.

The same statue also was vandalized early Saturday. Police said three males on bicycles were spotted defacing the statue shortly after midnight, and the suspects tried to ride away when a witness confronted them.

One of the suspects, 30-year-old Kyle Miskell, fell off his bike, and the witness detained him until police arrived and arrested him. Miskell has been charged with felony counts of criminal damage to government property, and criminal defacement of property.

No one was in custody for Monday’s vandalism.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch