Anthony Rizzo’s Bloop RBI Single In 8th Lifts Cubs Past Nationals In Game 3

(CBS) The Cubs absorbed another blow from a Nationals ace Monday. And after their strong response, they’re on the verge of advancing in the playoffs.

After being no-hit into the seventh inning, the Cubs rallied for a 2-1 win against the Nationals in Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Wrigley Field on Monday. With the victory, Chicago took a 2-1 series lead and can advance to the NL Championship Series with a win in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Anthony Rizzo’s RBI bloop single off of lefty reliever Oliver Perez dropped just in front of Nationals center fielder Michael Taylor with two outs in the eighth inning and plated pinch-runner Leonys Martin with the winning run. The Cubs had tied it one inning earlier when pinch-hitter Albert Almora Jr. drilled an RBI single.

Almora’s big hit came after Nationals manager Dusty Baker pulled ace Max Scherzer after his no-hitter was broken up on a one-out double by Ben Zobrist in the seventh inning. Scherzer was dominant in 6 1/3 innings, allowing the one earned run on one hit while walking three and striking out seven. His performance came three days after teammate Stephen Strasburg no-hit the Cubs for 5 2/3 innings before Chicago broke through for a tight victory.

The Nationals scored their lone run on Ryan Zimmerman’s two-out RBI double in the top of the sixth, one batter after Daniel Murphy reached third base when Kyle Schwarber dropped a fly ball down the left-field line for an error.

Jose Quintana went 5 2/3 innings for the Cubs, allowing one run, unearned, on two hits while walking one and striking out seven.

Game 4 is at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. It will be a late afternoon game if the Diamondbacks beat the Dodgers on Tuesday night. The contest will move to primetime if the Dodgers sweep with a Game 3 win. Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta opposes Nationals right-hander Tanner Roark.