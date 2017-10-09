Durbin Backs Corker After Trump’s Twitter Rant

CHICAGO (CBS) — The number two Democrat in the U.S. Senate stood up for a Republican colleague who has found himself in President Donald Trump’s crosshairs amid a war of words over the president’s leadership ability.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he texted U.S. Sen. Bob Corker after reading about Trump lashing out against the retiring Tennessee Republican on Twitter.

“I thanked him for his candor, and his honesty, and his courage, and I told him that he’s going to play a critical role and have a strong voice for the next year and a half as he serves the United States Senate,” Durbin said.

Last month, Corker announced he wouldn’t run for re-election, and on Sunday, Trump blasted Corker in a series of tweets, claiming the senator “begged” for an endorsement, and dropped out when Trump refused.

Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said "NO" and he dropped out (said he could not win without… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

..my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said "NO THANKS." He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

…Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

Bob Corker gave us the Iran Deal, & that's about it. We need HealthCare, we need Tax Cuts/Reform, we need people that can get the job done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

Corker has flatly disputed asking for an endorsement, saying Trump urged him to run again and promised to endorse him if he did. In a New York Times interview, Corker also accused the president of treating his office like “a reality show,” and of putting the U.S. “on the path to World War III” with his threats toward North Korea and other nations.

Corker also traded barbs with Trump on Twitter, posting that “the White House has become an adult day care center” under Trump.

It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017

Calling Corker a natural leader and respected colleague, Durbin called Trump’s criticism of Corker a mistake, and said it will make more Republicans question whether the president will support them.

“As the president attacks his own Republican party, and the leaders in that party, I’m sure more and more Republicans wonder if this president will stand by them when they really need him,” he said.