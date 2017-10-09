Geneva HS Football Player Raises Money For Cancer Research

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Geneva High School football player is doing his best to raise money for childhood cancer research.
The death of his friend’s little cousin hit Reilly Waldoch hard, and her story got him thinking.
“It was tough seeing my friend Ethan go through it. The cancer she had — they knew she probably wouldn’t survive.”
When Waldoch attended football camp, he knew he wanted to participate in the Kick-It Campaign, a national fundraising program that raises money for children’s cancer research. This season, posters are up at Geneva High School football games, asking fans to pledge a dollar for every point the varsity kicker makes.
“My goal is $3,000,” Waldoch said. “I’m not sure if I’ll make it there, but any money helps.”
As the season-long fundraiser continues, Waldoch finds himself pressing harder to do better on the field and improve his game.
“I’ve gone out on my own and worked on kicking, like, a lot, just to stay focused and make sure I keep my kicks consistent,” Waldoch said.
As of Monday afternoon, $1,151 had been raised.