Wrigley Field “Message Walls” Return

CHICAGO (CBS) — A familiar site along Sheffield Avenue as the chalk messages have already begun to appear on the East Wall of Wrigley Field.

“I love this. I’m so glad it’s starting again,” said Christine Cutrone, Chicago.

Cutrone said she wrote on the wall last year after the Cubs beat the Dodgers to advance to the World Series.

“We wrote on the wall, Go Cubs Go. We’ll write another message after today’s game.”

Many in line for the bleachers got a chance to read some of the new messages written to loved ones and to those who passed in the last year.

#Repeat, Go Cubs 2017, In Memory of Papa Bill 1930-2017 were just some of the messages already written.

“I love it. I think it’s one of the most unique rations for the new Cubs,” said Will Byington of Chicago. “Now that we are creating new memories as Cubs fans, we’re not the lovable losers anymore. I love that this is back,” he said.

“I’m a die hard fan from Iowa. I saw the wall last year. It was super inspiring I think mostly for other people who were putting their grandfathers, and their father’s fathers on there for people who had long lineages of Cubs fans,” said Amy Sweet.

The Cubs organization left the messages up throughout the post season as a tribute to their fans and the 2016 World Series Championship. They stretched the length of Sheffield and around the corner down Waveland, reached to the top of the bricks and spread to the sidewalks, ticket booths and memorial bricks.

Last season, the wall took on a deeper meaning as it was used as a memorial for Cubs fans who never got the chance to see the beloved team win it all. This year, fans say its about loyalty and camaraderie.

“I love that this is back. This is such a unique thing. I’m not sure if it’ll match the uniqueness of last year and how truly special it was last year, but I hope it does,” Byington said.