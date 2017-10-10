Bears Place OLB Willie Young On Injured Reserve

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears have placed outside linebacker Willie Young on injured reserve after he suffered a triceps injury in practice last week.
Young is likely to miss the remainder of the season, as the Chicago Tribune first reported last weekend. The team has yet to speak on Young’s status.
Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan will fill Young’s roster spot, as he’s been activated after a one-game suspension for an illegal hit. The Bears on Monday signed outside linebacker Isaiah Irving from the practice squad to the active roster.
Young had recorded two sacks in four games this season before suffering the injury. The Bears now have nine players on injured reserve.
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.