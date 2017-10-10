Chance The Rapper, Lyft Raising Money For CPS

By Diamaris Martino

CHICAGO (CBS) –Chance the Rapper’s charity Social Works and Lyft are teaming up to raise money for Chicago Public Schools, by asking riders to round up their fares.

.@Lyft AND @SocialWorks_Chi are teaming up! You can now Use Round Up & Donate, to contribute to New Chance Arts & Literature Fund. The more we ride, the more we raise to #supportCPS . https://t.co/eThgxMHkaa — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 10, 2017

Lyft added “CPS: The New Chance Fund” to its list of options for their “Round Up & Donate” partnerships.

The option will only be available for Lyft riders in the Chicago area.

Riders can choose to donate by going to the Lyft app settings, turning on “Round Up & Donate,” and then selecting “CPS: The New Chance Fund.”

Chance says that he is committed to giving Chicago kids as much as he can, though his “New Chance Arts & Literature Fund.”

He says, “now with Lyft’s Round Up and Donate, we can give them much more because the more we ride, the more we raise to bring more arts programs to Chicago Public Schools.”

Chance launched the fund in March 2017. The money raised goes to bringing arts & literature programs to CPS, including programs such as art, poetry, dance, and music classes.

In September, Chance announced he was giving $2 million to 20 Chicago Public Schools.

Last month, he also manned the grill at Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken to raise money for CPS.