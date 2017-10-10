Cubs Lineup For Game 4: Schwarber, Jay, Zobrist In Outfield as Heyward Sits

(CBS) Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward will sit for the second time against the Nationals in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday afternoon.
Kyle Schwarber will play left, Jon Jay will play center and Ben Zobrist will play right field. Heyward will come off the bench as the Cubs oppose Nationals right-hander Tanner Roark, against whom Heyward is 0-for-18 in his career.
Javier Baez will start at second base again after coming off the bench in a Game 3 win because of matchup reasons against Nationals ace right-hander Max Scherzer. Right-hander Jake Arrieta takes the mound for the Cubs on Tuesday.
Here’s their lineup:
Jon Jay, CF
Kris Bryant, 3B
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
Willson Contreras, C
Ben Zobrist, RF
Kyle Schwarber, LF
Addison Russell, SS
Javier Baez, 2B
Jake Arrieta, P