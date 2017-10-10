2 Firefighters Treated For Heat Exhaustion After Orland Park Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two firefighters were hospitalized in a blaze that tore through a vacant home Monday afternoon in southwest suburban Orland Park.
Firefighters responded to the extra alarm fire about 1:30 p.m. at a large, vacant home in Orland Park, spokesman Ray Hanania said.
Two firefighters were taken to a hospital, where they were treated for heat exhaustion and later released, he said.
Additional information on the fire was not available.
