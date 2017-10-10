Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Harassment Scandal Continues To Grow

CHICAGO (CBS) — Harvey Weinstein was one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers. But the fallout from Weinstein’s sexual harassment scandal continues to grow.

His wife now tells People magazine she is leaving him, following an increasing number of allegations against him, including rape.

Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie are now among the women accusing the movie mogul of sexual harassment and abuse. They’re part of a growing list, with accusations going back decades.

Another woman, former actress Louisette Geiss, is also among Weinstein’s accusers. At a press conference Tuesday with attorney Gloria Alred, Geiss talked about a meeting she had with Weinstein in 2008.

“I could get a three picture deal and that he would green-light my script, but I had to watch him masturbate,” Geiss said.

And the list grows, with others telling their stories to the New Yorker, which has also obtained audio tape of an encounter Weinstein had with Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez. It was recorded in the lobby of the Tribeca Grand Hotel when police asked her to wear a wire after a previous, unsolicited encounter.

“Why yesterday you touch my breast?” Battilana Gutierrez can be heard saying on the tape. “Oh please, I’m sorry. Just come on in. I’m used to that. Come on. Please,” Weinstein responds.

The New Yorker states prosecutors did not press charges because they couldn’t establish criminal intent. Victims advocates say silence, sometimes for decades, isn’t uncommon.

“The person that is doing the harassing is trying to control the victim in these situations, so there’s a lot of manipulation that can occur,” Megan Blomquist said, who’s the Education Dir. of Rape Victim Advocates. “Making them feel ‘crazy,’ making them feel like if you tell someone you won’t get this job.”

Tuesday evening, Former President Barack Obama, who attended some of Weinstein’s past fundraisers, says he and Mrs. Obama are disgusted by reports of his conduct. Their oldest daughter, Malia, interned at Weinstein’s company earlier this year.

Weinstein denies any reports of non-consensual sex.