Levine: Cubs, Nationals Wanted Early Start For Postponed Game 4, But MLB Says It Wasn’t An Option

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — The postponement of Tuesday’s NLDS Game 4 between the Cubs and Nationals will be remembered as a classic case of television dictating when games are played.

MLB vice president of baseball operations Joe Torre made it clear that TBS, the exclusive television network for the National Division Series games, had the final vote in what time Tuesday’s games would be scheduled for.

“They have to be a part of the decision because they pay a significant amount of money for the rights to televise our games,” Torre told the media on Tuesday evening at Wrigley Field. “It is really naive to say they shouldn’t have input on when the games are

Game 4 was postponed due to rain and a bad forecast for the evening. The game that was supposed to start at 4:38 CST was canceled at 5:15 CT as rain arrived in the area. Game 4 will now be played 3:08 CT on Wednesday.

A source had told me that the two clubs wanted a start time of 1:08 CT when they saw rain on the radar for Tuesday.

“That was never going to be an option,” said John Blundell, a spokesperson for MLB. “The only times that were discussed was 4:38 and 7:08. The game time was going to be determined in correlation with possible Game 4 of the other National League series between LA and the Arizona

Because that series ended on Monday, the new time of 4:38 CT was announced. To be fair to all parties involved, the earlier start time was likely a concession to the weather coming into Chicago.

“This is something that has happened over time,” Torre said. “Our sport is pretty popular, The fact is that a number of networks are involved that. MLB not only has to be aware of dealing with each team and make them help you decide what to do. We all have to understand who pays the freight.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.