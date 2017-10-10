3 People Seriously Injured In Lyons Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were seriously inured in a crash Sunday evening in west suburban Lyons.
The two-car accident happened about 6:20 p.m. at 44th Place and First Avenue, according to village spokesman Ray Hanania.
Two people were in one vehicle, and a third was in the second, Hanania said. They were all taken in serious condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.
Additional information was not immediately available.
