Roommates Stab Each Other, Both Seriously Wounded On NW Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men stabbed and seriously wounded each other early Tuesday in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
The roommates, ages 21 and 31, both suffered multiple stab wounds during an argument at 2:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Irving Park, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.
They were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where they were both listed in serious condition, police said. Additional details were not immediately available.
