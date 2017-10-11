PAWS Chicago Still Seeks Homes For Hurricane Rescue Animals

CHICAGO (CBS) — More Chicago-area homes are needed for abandoned pets from areas affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
PAWS Chicago has worked overtime to find homes for animals it helped rescue from the hurricane zones. WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
But the organization’s Sarah McDonald said more pets are coming, including several from Texas shelters.
“They’ll meet us half way in Memphis in a couple weeks, so we can help alleviate the overcrowding and bring some more into our program,” she said.
Most pets are ready for adoption and have found homes, but others need some TLC first.
“We brought back a lot of animals that had issues such as ringworm, heart worm, mange, you name it,” McDonald said.
If you are interested in giving a home to a storm pet, check out PAWSChicago.org.
And if you don’t have room for a pet but want to help, PAWS is also looking for donations to support its rescue efforts.