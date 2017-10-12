5.9M Settlement For Widow Of Worker Killed By Truck in 2011

CHICAGO (CBS) — The widow of an electrician who was struck and killed by a truck while working in a construction zone in west suburban Elmhurst in 2011 will receive a $5.9 million settlement.

Daniel Green, 38, was struck by a semi truck while working in an IDOT construction zone on Sept. 12, 2011, according to Green’s widow’s attorneys, Cavanagh Law Group.

Early that morning, Green was four feet from the road when the truck made a sharp right turn from York Road onto Lake Street and struck him, according to the lawsuit, which alleged that safety barricades and drums required by contracts and project conditions were not properly placed.

Green, a Wisconsin resident, was conscious for a few minutes after impact, but died of massive traumatic injuries at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Mary Kriete-Green.

The wrongful death suit alleged that the trucking company, Adans Trucking Inc.; the general contractor, Martam Construction Inc.; and subcontractors including Traffic Control and Protection Inc., RW Dunteman Company, R & G Engineering, and Collins Engineers Inc., were responsible for Green’s death.

A trial was set to begin Oct. 10, but the $5.9 million settlement was approved Oct. 5 by Cook County Circuit Court Judge William Gomolinski.

As part of the settlement agreement, Green’s employer, Hecker Electric, waived its lien and contributed $400,000, according to the attorneys.

The defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the settlement.

“This was a preventable and foreseeable tragedy,” attorney Timothy J. Cavanagh said in a statement announcing the settlement.

