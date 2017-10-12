Bears Guard Kyle Long Held Out Of Practice, Receiver Markus Wheaton Dealing With Groin Injury

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Bears guard Kyle Long was held out of practice Thursday at Halas Hall for what coach John Fox described as a maintenance day.

Long missed a play Monday night after his right ankle was rolled over. It’s the same ankle Long had surgically repaired after a gruesome injury last November. The Bears practiced outside Thursday in wet field conditions, which wouldn’t be ideal for Long’s ankle.

“We’re just making sure he gets to Sunday,” Fox said.

Receiver Markus Wheaton was limited in practice due to a groin injury, his latest ailment since joining the Bears. Wheaton is still without a catch this season and missed the season’s first two games while returning from a fractured pinkie.

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (chest) practiced for a second day in a row in a limited fashion, and center Hroniss Grasu (hand) was also limited.

The Bears did receive good news as cornerback Marcus Cooper returned to work in a limited for the first time since coming up with a back injury late last week. Cooper sat out a 20-17 loss to the Vikings on Monday.

Injury determinations will be made Friday at Halas Hall ahead a game against the Ravens (3-2) in Baltimore on Sunday.

