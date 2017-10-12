Nicor, Canadian National Resolve Dispute Over Train Derailment, Pipeline Work

CHICAGO (CBS) — Nicor customers in eastern DuPage and western Cook counties will get enough natural gas to heat their homes this winter, after the gas utility ended a dispute with a railroad.
When a Canadian National freight train derailed in Plainfield on June 30, the railroad blamed soil erosion caused by Nicor pipeline work in the area and wanted Nicor to accept financial responsibility. WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
Nicor accused the CN of preventing workers from completing the pipeline work.
The dispute threatened the ability of Nicor to deliver enough natural gas to about 250,000 customers this winter. Jim Chilsen is with the Citizens Utility Board, which took the unusual step of siding with Nicor.
“We’ve had plenty of disagreements with Nicor, but on this issue we agree with them,” Chilsen said.
“This is a serious issue. Customers need heat in the winter so there’s no question that Nicor gas should have access to that pipeline.”
Nicor said it now should have plenty of time to ensure those 250,000 customers will get enough natural gas this winter.