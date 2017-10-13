At Least 5 Students Hospitalized After Eating Laced Brownies At Clemente H.S.

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least five students at Roberto Clemente Community Academy were taken to hospitals around lunchtime, when they began feeling sick after eating laced brownies.
Police and fire officials said incident happened shortly after noon at Clemente, at Division and Western. Officials said at least five students were taken to hospitals after eating brownies laced with marijuana or something more potent.
Some students were taken to Norwegian American Hospital. At least one was taken to St. Mary’s.
A Fire Department spokesman said none of the students was in life-threatening condition.
Police said no one was in custody Friday afternoon. Area Central detectives were investigating.