Cutting Costs: How To Save Money On High-End Hair Styles, Color

CHICAGO (CBS) — Getting your hair cut or colored at a high-end salon doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

Dorothy Tucker shares a few dollar-saving secrets to help you cut costs.

For example, at Gordon Salon , seeing a new stylist, rather than a more seasoned one, can trim the bill.

“Going with the professional, a haircut is going to start at $55. With an emerging artist those are gonna start at $39,” says Gordon Salon’s Reina Urban.

At Mario Tricoci that savings can be as much as $90.

They also offer a mobile loyalty club: sign up via text message and get $20 off.

Plus, like most salons, they offer discounts for referring new customers.

“We’ll send $20 to you. Refer five friends, that’s $100 in services,” says Megan Bueschel, Mario Tricoci’s Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

At a lot of salons like Logan Parlor, in-between appointments, you can get sides and back trimmed for free.

Bangs too. And if you have short hair, women don’t automatically pay more than men.

“We base our haircut pricing on length and time of service versus gender,” says co-owner, Jamie Digrazia.

So, someone with very short hair saves money, paying only $32, compared to someone with long hair who pays $78.

And, volunteering to be a hair model for a stylist can really help cut your hair care costs

“By up to 50 percent off,” says Digrazia.

Many salons also offer AAA and military discounts.

You may be able to use more than one discount at a time to save even more.