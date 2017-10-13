Family Saves Wheelchair-Bound Man From Speeding Train

(CBS) — Incredible video shows how good Samaritans came to the rescue of a man in a wheelchair, who had become stuck on the railroad tracks — with the train coming at him.
A family visiting Kirkwood, Mo., says they were in their car waiting for traffic to pass when they saw the man.
In the video, the family struggles to get the man’s wheelchair freed.
As soon as they pulled him back, the train flew by.
The man was rushed away by medics.
The family that came to his rescue says they did not get his name, and they do not know his condition.