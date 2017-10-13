NLCS Schedule: Cubs-Dodgers

(CBS) The Cubs and Dodgers will face one another in the National League Championship Series for the second straight season, with Game 1 set for Saturday evening in Los Angeles.
All games can be heard on 670 The Score. Pregame coverage starts two hours before each game.
Here’s the NLCS schedule:
Game 1: Cubs at Dodgers, Saturday, 7:08 p.m.
Game 2: Cubs at Dodgers, Sunday, 6:38 p.m.
Game 3: Dodgers at Cubs, Tuesday, time TBA
Game 4: Dodgers at Cubs, Wednesday, time TBA
Game 5: Dodgers at Cubs, Thursday, time TBA*
Game 6: Cubs at Dodgers, Oct. 21, time TBA*
Game 7: Cubs at Dodgers, Oct. 22, time TBA*
The Dodgers took the season series from the Cubs, 4-2. That included a sweep by Los Angeles in late May at Dodger Stadium.
* — if necessary