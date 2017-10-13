Rider Flags Problems At Brand New Loop L Station

CHICAGO (CBS) — After two years of construction, the new Washington-Wabash CTA station opened in the Loop about a month ago, but, as one rider pointed out, there are already issues.

CBS 2’s Sandra Torres reports.

Stephanie Vasquez says she’s a daily CTA rider, and she was thrilled when the new station opened on Aug. 31.

“I was excited [about] a new station in the Loop, we haven’t had in a long time,” she said. “It’s beautiful.”

Within days of opening, she noticed several problems.

“The escalator wasn’t working, and it hasn’t been working for several weeks. There’s always a sign, saying under construction. So I thought, ‘Why?’’’

Then on Thursday, the elevators stopped working.

Crews were out on Friday, apparently making repairs, but Vasquez wants answers.

“I’m a taxpayer. We spent money on this. I pay to ride the L and this is broken,” she said. “What’s going on?”

A Chicago Department of Transportation official says at least one elevator has been working since the station opened.

The escalator will be inspected next week, and if it needs to be fixed, the repairs will be covered by the warranty.