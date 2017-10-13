Duckworth: Ending ACA Subsidies Affect The Most Vulnerable

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois’ junior U.S. Senator is among those highly critical of President Donald Trump’s Executive Order ending federal payments to health insurance companies under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Senator Tammy Duckworth says President Trump’s order ending the subsidies for health insurance marketplaces is going to push many people out of being able to afford the healthcare they need.

“The subsidies help keep the cost low so that we could actually afford the health plans that are out there,” said Duckworth. “What will happen is when the subsidies go away, the cost of the healthcare plans will go up and they will become unaffordable,” she said.

Duckworth says the President should pay attention to the vast majority of Americans and consider their needs. She calls his actions shortsighted at best.