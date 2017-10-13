Surveillance Photos Released After Skimming Device Found At A Porter County Gas Station

CHICAGO (CBS) — A card skimmer discovered at a Northwest Indiana gas pump has drivers there once again on-alert.
The Porter County Sheriff’s office said someone set up a card skimming ‘G device’ at one of the pumps at Luke’s One Stop Gas station in Liberty Township, at Highway 6 and Meridian Road. WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.
Manager Susan Alexander is glad the device was spotted and removed.
“I mean our biggest concern is for our customer,” she said. “We are not a big business. We are a third-generation, family-owned business here in Lake County and Porter County, so we’re just glad that the customers can be protected.”
Earlier this year, a skimming device was placed at a Lake Station BP. The Porter County Sheriff’s office released Friday surveillance photos of four people wanted for questioning. The photos are below:
Detectives with the Porter County sheriff’s office obtained the photos from a Valparaiso Walmart. They believe the three men and one woman on the photos know something about the skimmer, discovered at a nearby gas pump.
Porter County detectives hope you’ll take a look at the photos they’ve released and if you have any information on these three males and one female in the photos or if you have activity on your bank account related to unauthorized charges at this location on the date listed (Oct. 1), please
contact the Porter County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 219-477-3140.