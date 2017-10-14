Cubs To Start Jose Quintana In Game 1 Of NLCS

(CBS) After weighing their options on a depleted pitching staff, the Cubs will start left-hander Jose Quintana against the Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday evening, according to the Chicago Tribune and multiple reports.
Quintana will opposes Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. Quintana went 7-3 with a 3.74 ERA with the Cubs after being acquired in a mid-July trade from the White Sox. He threw 5 2/3 innings against the Nationals in Game 3 of the NL Division Series, allowing just one run, unearned, on two hits.
The Cubs spent much of Friday debating who should start Game 1 after they had to use all four of their primary starters across the final two games of tense NLDS. Quintana had the lightest workload of those, recording two outs and throwing 12 pitches in a Game 5 clincher on Thursday.
“I will tell you I am ready,” Quintana said Friday.
No. 5 starter John Lackey had been the other candidate to start. He was in the bullpen in the NLDS but didn’t make an appearance.
Quintana didn’t make a start against the Dodgers this season.