New Details In The Case Of Kenneka Jenkins

CHICAGO (CBS) — New details are emerging from dozens of police reports and witness statements in the case of Kenneka Jenkins.
They include she was found by a hotel worker lying face down on her side. She had one shoe off and no signs of trauma, except for a small cut on her foot.
At first, the Crowne Plaza O’Hare Hotel in Rosemont only checked exit and entrance surveillance and looked at the hallways afterwards.
The kitchen she entered had a motion activated camera which had not turned on for weeks until her body was discovered.
Her mother said no to police twice when they offered to analyze Kenneka’s cellphone. Friends at the party later received death threats.
Police also based some questions to witness on tips from social media. One included a theory that Kenneka was killed by a gang for $200. When a friend was asked about a reference to $200 in a Facebook Live video, the friend said it was the fine amount for illegally parking in the hotel lot.
The medical examiner’s office said epilepsy medication and alcohol played a role in her death, which was caused by hypothermia. Jenkins’ mother has said the teen was not prescribed any medication.