Jason Heyward Returns To Cubs’ Lineup For Game 2

(CBS) After their offense stalled for the final five-plus innings in a 5-2 loss to the Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday night, the Cubs made just one small tweak to their lineup.
Jason Heyward has returned to the starting lineup in place of Kyle Schwarber. Heyward will play right field, while Jon Jay shifts back to left field. Ben Zobrist will once again come off the bench.
Albert Almora is hitting fifth and playing center field again. His two-run homer was all the offense the Cubs mustered in Game 1. After his blast, the final 18 Cubs batters were retired.
The Dodgers will start another left-hander in Rich Hill (12-8, 3.32 ERA). The Cubs counter with left-hander Jon Lester (13-8, 4.33), who will be pitching with three days rest after a 55-pitch relief outing in Game 4 of the NL Division Series.
Here’s the Cubs’ lineup for Game 2:
Jon Jay, LF
Kris Bryant, 3B
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
Willson Contreras, C
Albert Almora Jr., CF
Addison Russell, SS
Jason Heyward, RF
Javier Baez, 2B
Jon Lester, P