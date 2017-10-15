Chicago Hits October Rainfall Record As Storms Pound Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — Record rainfall Saturday triggered a flash flood warning as heavy rains and thunderstorms moved through the Chicago area.

The flash flood warning affected the Chicago area, as well as Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, La Salle, Ogle and Winnebago counties, according to the National Weather Service. A flood warning, which is expected to remain in effect until 11:45 a.m., covered much of the area Sunday morning as the rains began to subside.

The showers Saturday poured 4.19 inches of rain on O’Hare International Airport, marking the wettest October day in the city in recorded history, forecasters said.

Chicago Riverwalk is flooded. This is outside of Tiny Tapp near the Clark Street bridge.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ZSNDDgxdDM — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) October 14, 2017

The rainfall caused the Chicago River to overflow its downtown banks and submerge most of the popular Chicago Riverwalk. As a precautionary measure, Chicago Police taped off several entryways between Franklin Street all the way east to Lake Michigan as the city’s iconically greenish river spilled over most of the scenic walkway.

As of Sunday morning, the entryways remained closed as police waited for the water to recede. The entrances were expected to reopen when the deluge of rain lets up Sunday afternoon, police said.

White initial rain estimates from Saturday are one of the wettest October days on record for much of Northern Illinois, the suburbs took some of the hardest hits, including Naperville, Bolingbrook, Lisle and Lake Zurich.

The Lake Zurich Fire Department responded to a reported residential structure fire Saturday evening, after the house was hit by lighting. The home is uninhabitable and sustained approximately $100,000 in fire related damage, officials said.

Rain ends this morning, but breezy and cool through the day. Dry and warmer conditions through the upcoming week. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/3kPcQoNvAp — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 15, 2017

Sunday’s forecast calls for patchy drizzle until the late morning, as well as cloudy and breezy conditions with a high temperature of 53 degrees, the weather service said. The rainfall was expected to stop for the rest of the week.

