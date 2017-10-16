Bears-Ravens: Jordan Howard Leads Bears Past Ravens In OT, 27-24 | Bernstein: Entertaining Bears Were Worth Our Time | Emma: Bears Were Opportunistic Enough In Wild Win | Highlights

Man Missing For A Week In South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who went missing last week from the South Shore neighborhood.

Marlo Gully was last seen Oct. 9 near the 1900 block of East 71st Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Marlo Gully (Source: Chicago Police)

Gulley was described as a 6-foot-3, 225-pound black man with a medium-brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said. He has a marking on his left arm that says “R.I.P. SCRAPP.”

Anyone with information on Gulley’s whereabouts should contact the Area Central Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.

