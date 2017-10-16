8 Killed, 11 Wounded In Weekend Gun Violence

CHICAGO (CBS) — Eight people were killed, including a 64-year-old woman who was struck by a stray bullet, and at least 11 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday evening and Monday morning.

The 64-year-old woman, identified as Cynthia Trevillion, was killed when a stray bullet struck her about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Trevillion, a “beloved” math teacher at Chicago Waldorf School, was standing on the sidewalk near her home in the 6900 block of North Glenwood when shots were fired from a dark-colored SUV. She was struck in her head and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later, authorities said. She wasn’t believed to be the target of the shooting.

The weekend’s latest fatal shooting happened about 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. A 26-year-old man was shot in his chest and arm in the 8300 block of South Justine. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 1:10 p.m., authorities said. Circumstances surrounding the shooting were not available. The medical examiner’s office has not released the man’s name, pending notification of his family.

About 11:10 a.m., a 22-year-old man was fatally shot in the South Shore neighborhood. He was walking on the sidewalk in the 6700 block of South Jeffery when two males exited a Ford car nearby and opened fire. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, arm and back of his head and was pronounced dead at the scene less than 30 minutes later, authorities said. His identity has not been released. The shooters were described as two black males in gray clothing.

Shortly after midnight Sunday in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the South Side, officers responded to a call of a person shot and found a 26-year-old woman unresponsive on a front porch in the 9600 block of South Forest. She had been shot in the head and died at the scene, authorities said. Her name has not been released.

About 10:25 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old man were gunned down in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. They were sitting in a parked van in the 8900 block of South Union when a gray vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, authorities said. They both suffered gunshot wounds to the head and body and were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at 2:29 p.m. Saturday and found a 24-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 7000 block of South Chappel in the South Shore neighborhood. He was pronounced dead at the scene about 15 minutes later, police and the medical examiner’s office said. His identity has not been released.

More than 18 hours earlier, 52-year-old Victor Carrillo was shot to death in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. He was struck in the chest when gunshots rang out about 8:15 p.m. Friday as he sat in a parked car in an alley off the 4400 block of South Marshfield, authorities said. Carrillo, who lived in the same neighborhood, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 8:52 p.m.

The weekend’s latest shooting happened about 8:10 p.m. Sunday in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side. A 22-year-old man was riding a bicycle in the 5400 block of West Schubert when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots before fleeing, police said. The man was struck in the leg and taken in serious condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

At least 10 other people were wounded in citywide shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, including two people shot Saturday night while traveling on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Last weekend, five people were killed and at least 30 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

