Bulls’ Bobby Portis Suspended 8 Games For Punching Nikola Mirotic

(CBS) Bulls forward Bobby Portis has been suspended eight games for punching teammate Nikola Mirotic in practice Tuesday.
Portis’ punch came after the two engaged in an altercation that involved shoving, and the blow landed Mirotic in the hospital with two broken bones in his face and a concussion. Mirotic is expected to be out 4-6 weeks, Bulls president John Paxson said.
Portis will be allowed to practice with the Bulls during his suspension. He’s one of four healthy Bulls big men.
Mirotic, 26, had won the Bulls’ starting power forward for the season opener Thursday. He averaged 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in 24.0 minutes last season.
Portis, 22, was battling for backup minutes. A first-round pick in 2015, he averaged 6.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 15.6 minutes last season.